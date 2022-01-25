Cheyenne Floyd is a Teen Mom, so how much money does she have?

Teen Mom first aired on MTV in 2009, and some of the original cast members have returned for a new series in 2022.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on the MTV network on January 11, 2022, with Cheyenne Floyd reprising her role.

The 29-year-old mother is estimated to be worth (dollar)450,000.

Floyd has launched her own fitness business, which was featured on the reunion show.

In 2015, she joined the cast of Teen Mom 7 as a newcomer.

Sponsored social media content also brings in money for the TV star.

Floyd’s first daughter, Ryder, was born on April 7, 2017, and her second child, Ace, was born in 2021.

Floyd expressed her pride in her children landing their first jobs in December of 2021.

“I’m so proud of both of my babies! They were both signed to a print and commercial agency last week, and I’m so happy for them!”

“It’s a full circle because it’s the same agency I worked for when I was a kid.”

“As of yesterday, Ace has already booked his first job!” she continued. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to help Ryder pursue her dreams,’mom, I want to be a Disney kid,’ and y’all know I’ll move mountains to make that happen!”

It was revealed who she is engaged to in the latest Teen Mom: Family Reunion episodes.

As of April 2021, Floyd is engaged to fiance Zach Davis.

They dated in high school, but then split up for a while before reuniting.

Cheyenne and Cory Wharton had a child together, but their relationship did not work out.

Floyd and Davis have recently been working on their family’s dream home.

Cheyenne and Zach started working on the house in November 2021.

The first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion aired on January 11, 2022.

The show can be watched on Hulu and the MTV website.

