Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom fame shares adorable photos of her 7-month-old son Ace, who fans say looks just like his father Zach Davis.

CHEYENNE Floyd has shared some adorable new photos of her baby boy Ace, but all friends and fans can see is daddy Zach’s doppelganger in the photos.

The Teen Mom star shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of her seven-month-old son.

A teddy bear onesie was on the tiny tot.

His hair was long and flowing, reaching high into the sky.

“It’s ace.”

Brittany DeJesus, a friend and fellow Teen Mom, was one of the first to make the comparison to her father.

On Cheyenne’s post, Brittany commented, “All I see is Zach lol.”

Cheyenne retorted, “Lol it’s so annoying.”

Brittany wrote, “All that work for him to be his father’s twin lol.”

Fans also commented on how similar Ace and Zach appear to be.

“Omg he is so cute! He is a spitting image of Zach and I know he’s loving it,” one fan wrote.

“Looking exactly like his father!!!” said another.

“Looking exactly like his Papa Bear,” a third person said.

Cheyenne has been posting sweet photos of Ace and her big sister, Ryder, 4, on Instagram recently, spreading holiday cheer.

The reality show mom shared photos of her children dressed in matching red Christmas pajamas on Tuesday.

Ace cuddles up to Ryder in bed in the first scene.

Ryder teased her younger sibling in the second photograph.

Cheyenne displayed the backs of her kids’ Christmas onesies on the third and final day.

“Ho, ho, ho!” was embroidered on the back of Ryder’s, while “my first Christmas” was embroidered on Ace’s.

“My babies are ready for Christmas,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

Ryder and Ace recently signed with a print and commercial agency, as Cheyenne recently revealed.

On Instagram, the proud Teen Mom OG star announced her children’s burgeoning modeling and acting careers.

The mother of two proudly smiled as she proudly displayed some of her children’s new professional photographs, holding Ace in one arm and Ryder cuddled up against her hip and smiling in the other.

Ace and Ryder looked adorable together in additional photos taken by Asha Bailey photography, smiling and posing for the camera.

“I am so proud of both of my babies! Last week they both got signed to a print and commercial agency,” Cheyenne wrote.

“It’s a full circle because it’s the same agency I worked for when I was a kid.”

“As of yesterday, Ace has already booked his first job!” continued the MTV star. “It’s an amazing feeling being able to help Ryder pursue her dreams,’mom, I want to be a Disney kid,’ and y’all know I’ll move mountains to make it happen!”

