Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder, 4, has been chastised by Teen Mom fans for wearing blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.

After sharing photos of her daughter wearing a full face of makeup, TEEN Mom star Cheyenne Floyd was accused of allowing her daughter to grow up too quickly.

The 29-year-old reality star shared the photos on Instagram, prompting a barrage of criticism from fans who criticized the four-year-old’s mature appearance.

Cheyenne took a few solo shots of her oldest child posing in front of their backyard jungle gym.

The toddler, who was dressed in a yellow and white striped romper and flip flops, put her hands on her hips.

She made a kissy face at the camera with her lips puckered, revealing her red lips and sparkly eyeshadow.

The TV personality’s only daughter sat on the grass in a second shot, giving fans a closer look at her glammed-up face.

Ryder bowed her head, revealing her glittered eyelids, and blew a kiss at her mother, who was assumed to be the photographer.

Ace, Cheyenne’s youngest child, also took part in the photo shoot with his older sister, placing his hand on her knee and smiling for the camera.

The seven-month-old was dressed in gray sweatpants and a long-sleeve shirt that read “Center of Attention.”

Ace posed for a few solo pictures with his mouth wide open, enjoying the sunshine, before taking another photo with his sister who was playing with slime.

“Ryder and Ace have officially taken over my page here’s how my Sunday is going… Ryder did her own makeup (actually better than I do mine) and Ace tried to eat unicorn poop slime,” Cheyenne captioned the picture.

Some fans, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with Ryder’s new look and voiced their displeasure in the comments section.

“Hell no…!! Take that makeup off of the child,” one user wrote.

“Aww keep Ryder at the age she is,” wrote a second person, encouraging the mother-of-two not to let her daughter grow up too quickly.

Fans were taken aback by how mature Ryder appeared in photos taken during the family’s vacation in Mexico earlier this month.

“Can’t believe our girl will be five this year,” Cheyenne captioned.

You already know how crazy I am when it comes to planning parties.”

“She’s getting so big! I feel so old because I literally started following you when Ryder was a baby,” one fan wrote.

“Aww, yeah, it’s been a crazy ride!” the TV star replied.

“Ryder is so beautiful… it’s been 5 years already?” said another fan, while another added, “I can’t believe how big she is already and turning five like how?”

Cheyenne’s first baby daddy, Cory Wharton, shares Ryder with her, while her…

