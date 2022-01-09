Cheyenne Floyd’s ‘grown’ daughter Ryder, 4, looks adorable in new photos, shocking fans of the teen mom.

Fans of Cheyenne Floyd’s teen mom show off her adorable 4-year-old daughter Ryder in new photos.

Fans of Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd were taken aback when they saw how “mature” her eldest daughter Ryder appears in new photos.

Cory Wharton, the reality star’s first baby daddy, is the father of the 4-year-old.

It all started when Cheyenne posted new photos of Ryder in a pink romper on Instagram.

The youngster smiles in one photo and then shyly looks away in another, as if the photos were taken during the family’s vacation in Mexico.

“Can’t believe our girl will be five this year,” Cheyenne captioned the photo.

I’m sure you’ve noticed that I’m a total party planner.”

Fans agreed as they expressed their displeasure with Ryder’s rapid growth in the comments section.

“She’s getting so big! I feel so old because I literally started following you when Ryder was a baby,” one person wrote.

“Aww, yeah, it’s been a crazy ride!” said the star of Teen Mom OG.

“Ryder is so beautiful… it’s been 5 years already?” said another admirer, while another added, “I can’t believe how big she is already and turning five like that?”

“Omg how precious is she,” said Kailyn Lowry, star of Teen Mom 2.

Cheyenne also revealed that the photos were taken “in Cancun,” indicating that the family had just returned from a lavish vacation.

Ryder posed in a yellow swimsuit while making various faces at the camera in another set of photos shared on her Instagram.

The TV star, who has a 7-month-old son Ace with fiancé Zach Davis, shared a slew of photos from the lavish trip on social media.

She shared a sweet photo of herself snuggling with her youngest child outside in the sunshine on her Instagram Story, as well as another of Ryder posing in a bikini and making two peace signs.

Cheyenne, 29, spent some alone time with Zach on a deck overlooking the water, kissing in front of the breathtaking scenery in one of the photos.

“Back home andamp; having vacation withdrawals… also feeling like after a trip with three kids we need a vacation, after the vacation lol (adult only),” she wrote at the time.

“Have a wonderful start to the New Year!”

MTV viewers are gearing up for the upcoming spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion, so the vacation came at a good time.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars reunite for a wild, crazy, and explosive reunion vacation in the new show.

Several verbal and physical brawls erupted during the show’s filming, and a previous…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.