Cheyenne Floyd’s journey from teen mom to mother of two

When she first appeared on MTV’s third season of Are You The One? in 2015, CHEYENNE Floyd captivated audiences with her life story.

The following year, she starred in the network’s game show The Challenge: Rivals III, where she met her first baby daddy, fitness coach Cory Wharton.

Since then, the reality star has appeared on Teen Mom OG, started a motherhood-focused YouTube channel and podcast, founded a non-profit to raise awareness about metabolic disorders, and recently welcomed her second child with her current fiancé Zach David.

Here’s how the now 29-year-old has evolved since her MTV debut.

Floyd’s first taste of fame came in 2015, when he signed on to the third season of Are You The One? at the age of 22.

Nelson Thomas was her main relationship throughout the season, but it was eventually revealed that the two were not a perfect match.

Tyler Johnson, one of the contestants, was revealed to be her ideal match.

They remained friends despite the fact that they did not have a romantic relationship.

The AYTO alum joined The Challenge: Rivals III’s cast in 2016.

Floyd was knocked out in the Back It Up Elimination, but she was quickly reintroduced to the game with her teammate and former AYTO co-star Devin Walker-Molaghan.

She finished third in the Final Challenge.

On this show, she met Cory Wharton, the father of her first child, Ryder.

Wharton has appeared on a number of reality television shows, including The Real World: Ex-Plosion, Battle of the Bloodlines, Invasion of the Champions, and Total Madness.

Floyd surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy without revealing the father’s identity.

Wharton was revealed to be the father of Ryder six months after she gave birth to her daughter in 2017.

Despite the fact that the two had at least one private sexual encounter away from the cameras, their relationship did not last long.

They continued to date other people and go their separate ways romantically, but their co-parenting friendship and bond remained unbreakable.

Floyd was announced to be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2018.

She was chastised for this decision because she wasn’t a teenager when she gave birth to her first child—she was 24 years old at the time.

Fans sympathized with the new mother when she revealed her daughter’s health problems.

Ryder has VLCAD deficiency, a metabolic disorder that prevents the body from breaking down certain fats.

Floyd founded Rage Regardless Ry, a non-profit organization…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.