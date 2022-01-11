Cheyenne, Maci, Jade, and Other Teen Mom Stars Reveal Big Relationship Updates

Before the Teen Mom Family Reunion airs, the show’s biggest stars spill the beans about their significant others, including weddings, reconciliations, and new love!

A family reunion isn’t complete without someone inquiring about current relationships.

Before tuning in to the Teen Mom Family Reunion, which premieres on Jan.

E! News wanted to know how some of the cast members felt about romance on MTV’s 11 at 11 p.m.

As it turns out, this franchise is full of love.

Cheyenne Floyd is ready to plan her dream fall wedding—with a few twists—after getting engaged to Zach Davis last April.

She teased E! News, “We are in full wedding planning mode.”

“I’m really looking forward to it.

We want it to be a true reflection of who we are as a couple, and we’ve broken a lot of rules together, so our wedding will, too.”

Fans may be curious about Maci Bookout McKinney’s husband Taylor McKinney’s absence from the premiere.

However, before the rumors began, the Teen Mom OG star simply wanted to focus on herself and enjoy some time away from the kids while on this reunion trip.

“We’re fine,” she said.

“Obviously, any marriage requires work, but even in the midst of difficulties, I want to put in the effort.”

I’d like to work for him, and he’d like to work for me and us.

When I say he’s not going anywhere, believe me when I say he’s not going anywhere.

“There’s no way I’m leaving.”

Jade Cline is another cast member who attended the reunion alone.

Instead, she enlisted the help of a close friend to help her figure out where she stands with Sean Austin.

“I really hope the audience watching Teen Mom 2 and this Family Reunion is touched by it and sees how human we are,” she teased.

“I’m very proud of him and where we’ve gotten to today, and I sincerely hope that the rest of the world recognizes how open we’ve been.”

Continue reading to find out where your other favorite Teen Mom stars stand on the subject of love.

Also, tune in to MTV’s Teen Mom Family Reunion on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler made the difficult decision to place their first child, Carly, for adoption in 2009 on the first season of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Teen Mom Romance Report: Cheyenne, Maci, Jade and More Stars Share Big Relationship Updates