‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10: Showrunner Teases Pelham’s “Enemies”

Showrunner Teases Pelham’s “Enemies” in Season 10 of “Chicago Fire”

The Showrunner Teases Pelham’s “Enemies” in Season 10 of “Chicago Fire”

The tenth season of Chicago Fire introduced a number of new characters.

Jason Pelham temporarily filled in as lieutenant after Matt Casey left.

Because of Stella Kidd’s prolonged absence, Boden eventually gave Pelham the job permanently.

Despite this, Boden and the rest of the team are wary of Pelham, and figures from his past are cropping up to add to the confusion.

In Season 10 of Chicago Fire, Chief Boden delved further into Pelham’s past.

According to the Chief, Pelham was suspended for punching a higher-ranking officer in the face.

After a few weeks, the officer resigned.

Boden claims Pelham punched the officer after catching him stealing jewelry from a fire scene.

Pelham never explained why he punched the commanding officer to keep him out of jail.

Pelham has made enemies because no one knows the truth, and he hasn’t been able to find a permanent position at a fire station.

Fortunately, Boden discovered the truth and offered him the position of lieutenant, but Pelham’s foes are not going away.

In Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 10, Chief Don Kilbourne discussed with Boden how he recently gave Pelham a permanent spot.

Kilbourne informs Boden that he should have vetted Pelham with him.

When Boden says he’s happy with his decision, Kilbourne says, “Don’t be comfortable.”

You’ll be sorry soon.”

Pelham is still being hunted by several people.

Pelhams’ career has suffered as a result of the enemies he made while protecting another firefighter’s secret.

According to showrunner David Haas, Pelham’s problems are just getting started.

“We’ll investigate why he was floating for so long,” Haas said.

“Some foes were perfectly content to keep him out of the permanent leadership role.”

The entire house will be brought in as a result.”

According to the synopsis provided by One Chicago Center, “while responding to a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury.”

Brett receives a surprise visit from Scott and Amelia.

Violet is surprised with a package.

There are 51 more…

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/g27NTHh1300?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gy

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]