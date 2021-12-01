‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ are not airing tonight, Dec. 1.

‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ Will Not Air Tonight, Dec.

Fans of NBC’s One Chicago can’t wait to see how Chicago PD Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago Med Season 7 wrap up.

After episode 8, which aired on November 8th, fans of all three shows were left hanging on key plot points.

Fans are now eager to learn when the shows will return.

Fans will have to wait another week for new material.

The shows are also not airing on Wednesday, December.

1st, 2021

Fans of One Chicago want to know if there will be a new episode of Chicago PD tonight.

Season 9 of Chicago PD ended on a major cliffhanger with Hailey Upton, Jay Halstead, and Hank Voight’s fates.

Upton assassinated Roy Walton, and Voight dismembered his body; now, Halstead is aware of the truth.

Will Halstead come forward to the FBI and help convict Voight for his crimes, all while saving himself and Upton?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9 premieres on December 9th.

10 p.m., August 8, 2021

EST, which means the show isn’t airing tonight, Dec.

1st, 2021

Viewers of Chicago Fire Season 10 and Chicago Med Season 7 will also have to wait for new episodes.

While fans wait for Season 9 of Chicago PD, Season 7 of Chicago Med, and Season 10 of Chicago Fire to return, they can look forward to reruns in the meantime.

Regrettably, on Wednesday, December 11th,

1. No reruns from the previous season will be broadcast on NBC.

What’s on NBC tonight? Chicago Med usually airs at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special is scheduled to air instead, according to the NBC schedule.

Until 10 p.m., the Christmas special will be broadcast.

EST, which means Chicago Fire will no longer air at 9 p.m.

EDT (Eastern Standard Time)

What’s on during Chicago PD’s regular 10 p.m. time slot?

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will air on NBC from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

EST (Eastern Standard Time)

Seasons 9 and 10 of Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med will all return in 2021, as previously stated.

On December, all three shows will return with new episodes.

2021, August 8

All three shows will go on hiatus until January 2022 after this season’s finale.

While the showrunners of Chicago PD and Chicago Med have remained tight-lipped about what’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

