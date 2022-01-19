‘Chicago PD’ Season 9: Hank Voight No Longer on a ‘Pedestal,’ Actor Says: ‘I Think That’s Changed Now’

Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD,’ Hailey Upton Doesn’t Have Hank Voight on a ‘Pedestal,’ Actor Says: ‘I Think That’s Changed Now’

Season 9 of NBC’s Chicago PD featured Hailey Upton and Hank Voight in a tense situation.

Upton seemed to rely on Voight to keep her calm and levelheaded after killing Roy Walton and disposing of his body.

The dynamic between Upton and Voight is completely shifting in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12.

Tracy Spiridakos had this to say about Upton no longer having Voight on a “pedestal.”

In Season 9 of Chicago PD, Hailey Upton and Hank Voight kept Roy Walton’s death a secret from each other.

Jay Halstead, on the other hand, was aware that something was wrong.

Upton’s proposal to Halstead seemed a little off-kilter, and Halstead had noticed some odd behavior from her.

He eventually learned the truth about what happened to Walton from Voight, and it nearly destroyed his friendships with both Voight and Upton.

Halstead and Voight teamed up to protect each other from the aftermath of Walton’s death in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9.

They collaborated to keep the FBI at bay, and it paid off.

In the end, it strengthened Halstead and Upton’s relationship.

At the end of the episode, the couple eloped, shocking the rest of the Intelligence Unit.

Halstead and Voight formed a new bond as well.

Halstead is no longer a young detective who makes rash, irrational decisions, according to actor Jesse Lee Soffer.

“He’s a seasoned vet who makes an excellent foil for Voight’s character.

Someone needs to pull Voight back, as he can walk in the shadows.

It seemed like the next logical step for the two of them.”

Not only has Jay Halstead’s relationship with Hank Voight changed, but so has Hailey Upton’s with Voight.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Upton, spoke to CinemaBlend about where Upton and Voight stand now.

“You know, I think Hailey used to put Voight on a pedestal, and I think that’s changed now,” Spiridakos said to CinemaBlend.

“I believe she still respects and loves him as if he were a family member, but I believe what has happened has completely changed her perspective on him.”

So, what does this mean for future episodes of Chicago PD, such as Season 9 Episode 12? “I don’t know what’s coming up because I haven’t seen,” Spiridakos said.

“We’re still on episode 13, so I’m not sure what’s going on.”

