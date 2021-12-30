‘Chicago PD’s’ Jesse Lee Soffer refers to a steamy sex scene with Tracy Spiradakos as’Second Nature.’

‘Chicago PD’ actor Jesse Lee Soffer refers to a steamy sex scene with Tracy Spiradakos as ‘Second Nature.’

Hailey Upton struggled to fit in when she first joined the Intelligence Unit.

Viewers of Chicago PD were especially enraged by her, believing she was there to take the place of fan favorite Erin Lindsay.

Upton also had to deal with her growing feelings for Jay Halstead, but as the show progressed, the two worked through their feelings and even eloped.

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer describes a recent steamy sex scene between the two as “second nature.”

For a long time, the show’s writers have promoted the romance between Upton and Halstead.

Fans eventually warmed up to the idea of the two working together, despite the fact that it took some getting used to.

For a long time, Halstead and Upton have been in a will-they-won’t-they situation before finally giving in to their feelings for each other.

Upton rushed to Halstead’s apartment after killing her CI’s killer and proposed to him.

While many speculated that the move was made for political reasons in case she was arrested in connection with the murder, fans were enthusiastic about the prospect of the couple marrying.

Halstead has recently taken a stand against Hank Voight, calling him out on his irrational behavior.

However, this isn’t the only change in the officer’s life.

Halstead and Upton took a significant step forward in their relationship in a recent episode.

Halstead and his fiancée decided to have a quick wedding at the courthouse after refusing to turn on Voight and Upton.

They sealed the deal with a steamy sex scene that Soffer now refers to as “second nature.” The actor told Us Weekly that he and Spiridakos have “been playing partners and love interests for so long that it’s second nature,” and that she is “a great scene partner to have.”

Love that stands firm.

Soffer first appeared in a cereal commercial when he was six years old.

Since then, he has starred in films such as Safe Passage, The Brady Bunch Movie, Two of a Kind, Law and Order: SVU, and CSI: Miami.

He has also worked on soap operas, with his most notable role being in As The World Turns, a critically acclaimed show.

Spiridakos made her acting debut in the 2007 film Supernatural.

She went on to star in Bionic Woman, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, Being Human, and Psych after that….

