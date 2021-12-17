Chick-fil-A is making significant changes to some of its drive-thrus.

Chick-fil-A is making significant changes to some of their drive-through locations.

Chick-fil-A has been making significant changes to some of its drive-thrus, and customers may have already noticed it at their local location.

A user on Reddit posted a photo of a Chick-fil-A drive-thru window that had been remodeled to function as a door.

In the drive-thru doorway, a Chick-fil-A employee can be seen assisting a customer further up the line.

Because the chain typically runs multiple drive-thru lines, it appears that the original window was simply converted into a door to make it easier for employees to get in and out while helping customers.

“Around me most Chick-fil-A’s near me at any time of day have a constant line, but you can get in line, order, and have your food within 10 minutes,” one Reddit user commented, highlighting the fast food chain’s efficiency.

“Yeah, their logistics design and management are way ahead of any fast food peers,” someone else responded.

At the ones close to us, they’ve been rearranging their drive-through lanes and parking lots.

For operations research classes, business schools should (and presumably do) study them.”

The drive-thru doors aren’t the first big, bold move by Chick-fil-A this year; previously, it was revealed that many of the fast food restaurants use conveyor systems to help get food out faster.

On TikTok, a user who works at the fast-food chain posted a video of what happens after the food is prepared in the back of the store.

“To make things move faster, our kitchen sends the food to the window using a conveyor belt,” he wrote.

The conveyor belt is seen in action in the video, carrying bags of Chick-fil-A orders to the drive-thru window employee.

The bags are carried overhead before being lowered to the employee’s feet.

Not all Chick-fil-A locations use a conveyor belt system.

According to KGPE CBS47, a CBS News affiliate in Fresno, California, a TikTik representative confirmed that the conveyor belt system is currently used in 30 stores.

This accounts for about 1% of Chick-fil-A locations.

