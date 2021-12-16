Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in a major city.

Boston will get a Chick-Fil-A.

The move comes just over two years after the casual dining chain announced plans to open a location in the Back Bay.

This winter, the location will open.

In an email to Boston.com, the company confirmed, “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter.”

“We are excited to become a part of the community and to serve all of our guests’ delectable food in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality.”

A former Boloco location will become a Chick-Fil-A.

The new restaurant is currently under construction, and new employees are being sought.

In Massachusetts, there are currently 16 Chick-fil-A locations.

There are currently locations in Dedham, Burlington, Woburn, and Framingham, among others.

This isn’t the first time the company has stated their intention to open a location in the city.

Chick-fil-A was considering a location in the area along the Freedom Trail in 2012.

However, Boston’s late mayor, Thomas Menino, was not a fan of Chick-Fil-A. Menino disapproved of Dan Cathy, Chick-Fil-A’s former CEO, for his anti-gay marriage stance.

In 2012, Cathy told the Baptist Press, “We are very supportive of the family — the biblical definition of the family unit.”

“We are a family-owned and -led company, and we are married to our first wives.”

That is something for which we thank God.”

Menino wrote a letter to Cathy in response to the comments, urging him to “back out of your plans to locate in Boston.” “I was angry to learn on the heels of your prejudiced statements about your search for a site to locate in Boston,” he wrote.

As a result, plans to open in Boston were put on hold. “There is no place for discrimination on Boston’s Freedom Trail, and no place for your company alongside it.”

Chick-Fil-A has made it clear that homophobic views are not tolerated since Cathy’s comments.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation’s executive director, Rodney Bullard, told Business Insider in 2019 that they would make plans to donate to LGBTQ youth organizations.

Cathy left her position as CEO in September.

Andrew Truett Cathy, his son, was named in his place.

