Chii Wvttz, an 18-year-old rapper, was shot and killed outside a recording studio in New York City, as friends mourn his “mad talent.”

Chii Wvttz, an 18-year-old rapper, was ambushed outside a NYC recording studio, and his friends mourn his’mad talent.’

Chii Wvttz, a teen rapper, was fatally shot outside a New York recording studio.

On Sunday morning, the 18-year-old star, also known as Jayquan McKenley, was targeted.

According to the New York Daily News, he was fatally shot in a parked car on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street.

The rapper relocated to Brooklyn in order to pursue his musical ambitions.

As the news of the teen’s death spread, dozens of tributes were paid to him.

“Really lost my best friend, I never thought I’d be writing RIP next to your name,” one person said.

“Not anytime soon, s**t, I love you always and forever, my heart.”

“Your world will always be yours.”

“Bro WTF going on, RIP Chii Wvttz mad talent,” said another.

“Chii Wvttz f**king died,” said a third.

I’m going to bed; you have no idea how many hours I’ve spent listening to this mf.

“I know you feel my pain, gang, with all the videos I got with his music.”

“I’m done, bro.”

In recent weeks, the rap industry has been rocked by a series of deaths.

Sad Frosty, a 24-year-old Houston star, died on January 14.

He was best known for his YouTube collaboration with DC The Don, Beavis and Butt-Head, which has received over 1.4 million views.

Wavy Navy Pooh, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was shot and killed in Miami while driving with his two children.

The drive-by shooting took place in Kendall, Florida, a Miami suburb.

Beaubien was allegedly driving a Toyota Camry at the time of the shooting, according to police.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, while Beaubien was driving, a one-year-old boy was in the front car seat and a five-year-old was in the back car seat with an adult woman.

According to police, the two children as well as the adult woman were unharmed.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.