Children have been ‘traumatised’ by a ‘dodgy Santa’ after their mother paid £144 for a Polar Express ride.

A FAMILY was ‘traumatised’ by a ‘dodgy Santa’ after spending £144 on a Polar Express ride.

Due to his perplexing facial hair, Gina Rawlings-Jones was forced to tell her sons Harley, 12, and Jonah, nine, that they had been visited by Santa’s brother.

Gina, 34, said she had to pay for an “expensive laugh” after taking her children on The Polar Express Train Ride last week, which she boarded at Telford Steam Railway in Shropshire.

Gina’s kids burst out laughing as Santa walked down the carriage, handing out bells, just like in the 2004 film The Polar Express.

The character’s wiry, straight moustache and beard, which she told her children had been straightened, had mostly taken the shocked mother by surprise.

Gina, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, took to Facebook the next day to share her story with other parents.

“When you pay £140 to see Santa and then have to explain to your child that I’ve heard he straightens his tash tonight, it must be his brother helping out,” she wrote.

“Mum, you’ve got to think fast.”

The post has received over 4,400 likes and over 2,600 comments from social media users who are amused.

“Perhaps he was being Covid secure, and Mrs Claus had to stand in as a barber.”

“I’m sure there have been some ropey moments in my attempts at hair cutting.”

“I would have been disappointed with the entire situation because the carriage doesn’t look great either,” one person wrote.

“What a rip-off!” exclaims the narrator.

“Can you tell me where this was so I don’t make the same mistake next year?”

“Their faces,” someone else said.

“Here’s the thing: you pay all of this money and then you get a young person dressed as an elderly person.

“Because of how poorly dressed the ‘Santas’ are, we’re going to end up with kids not believing earlier.”

“That’s one creepy Santa,” another group member said.

“I’m traumatized for the rest of my life.”

“I can’t imagine how any of the children felt when his face came into contact with theirs, especially at £140.”

“It’s robbery in broad daylight.”

Another parent posted an image of the Santa her children met on another Polar Express train ride, complete with bushy beard, suggesting Gina’s train ride was unlucky.

Reenactments from the Polar Express filled the rest of the one-and-a-half-hour experience.

While customers were served milk and cookies, actors sat amongst the crowd and danced up and down the walkway.

“We got hot chocolate and cookies, as well,” Gina explained.

