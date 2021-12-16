Children were separated into a separate room with paper hats and a special tribute to Philip during the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle.

Children were separated into a separate room with paper hats and a special tribute to Philip at the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle.

If you’re a member of the Royal Family, an invite to the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch is the hottest ticket in town.

The 95-year-old monarch traditionally hosts an informal bash for her extended family at Buckingham Palace, but this year it will be held at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, Her Majesty will host a gathering of about 50 people, including Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as three of her four new great-grandchildren, August, Lucas, and Siena.

Despite concerns about the Omicron Covid variant, the Queen is continuing with the lunch, which was postponed in 2020.

“It’s going ahead right now,” a source told the Sun, “but it’ll obviously be under review right up until the last minute.”

The notoriously private event, which is closed to the public, only provides photos of arriving royals in their cars.

Here, royal expert Phil Dampier gives a behind-the-scenes look at the largest Windsor event of the Christmas season, including whether the Queen will “make an exception” and have a drink after recently abstaining from alcohol.

While many royal events are formal, the Queen’s Christmas lunch is not, and it is one of the few times when the royal family “does not stand on ceremony.”

“The Queen cares a lot about her family,” Phil says.

“And, given the loss of Prince Philip this year and the fact that he was unable to see many people due to restrictions, this is an opportunity for people who don’t see each other very often throughout the year to get together.”

“It’s very much a sit-down meal, and they have the standard turkey with all the fixings like everyone else.”

While many people enjoy getting tipsy on Christmas Day, the royals do not.

There will be alcohol at the lunch, according to Royal expert Phil, but “it’s not going to be a particularly boozy affair.”

“There is alcohol,” he adds, “and some people obviously have more than others, as do all families.”

“However, you’ll notice that a lot of people arrive by car and drive, so they obviously won’t be drinking.”

While the Queen has abstained from drinking for health reasons, she may indulge in “half a glass of wine” at Christmas.

“From what I’ve heard, she isn’t a big fan of Champagne.

“She might have a sweet white wine or her favorite drink, gin and Dubonnet,” he adds.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s 73-year-old husband, will be noticeably absent from the lunch…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.