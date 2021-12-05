Children who resemble their famous parents, including Leah Messer and Aleeah, Kim Kardashian and Chicago, and others

MANY children have stunned fans by resembling their famous parents.

Many celebrity children resemble their parents’ twins, from Leah Messer’s Aleeah to Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have seen Leah, 29, mature from a teen to a mother of three children.

While viewers have witnessed Leah’s growth over the years, they have also witnessed her daughters’ development.

Fans of MTV have expressed their disbelief at how much Aleeah, 11, resembles her mother, a reality TV star.

“She said- Mom, you got me @tudorsbiscuitworld today of course I’m ready for volleyball tryouts,” Leah wrote on Instagram in August, captioning photos of Aleeah wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants t-shirt and ripped jeans.

Users couldn’t help but notice their resemblance, with one remarking, “Omg your twin!”

“She reminds me of you, Leah,” said another.

“I literally thought this was you,” one person said, while another added, “Still shocked how it looks like you copied yourself.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have previously noted how much Aleeah resembles Leah during the August photoshoot.

A photo of the 11-year-old wearing high-waisted jeans, a tie-dye crop top, and white sneakers was shared on a Teen Mom news Instagram account in March.

Her wavy brown hair fell past her shoulders, and black sunglasses sat atop her head as she smiled for the camera while holding her checkered skateboard.

“No that’s not Leah! Wow twinsss!” wrote the Instagram account, referring to the resemblance between Leah and Aleeah.

Fans were taken aback by how similar Aleeah looks to her mother, Leah, as well as how mature the tween has become.

“Holy macaroni!! She looks just like her mama!!” wrote one enthralled fan.

“Holy sh*t, that’s actually so wild,” said another.

“I thought this was a throwback of Leah,” said a third.

Aleeah and her twin sister Aliannah are Leah’s children from her ex-husband Corey Simms, and she is also the mother of eight-year-old Adalynn from her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Kim Kardashian, 41, proved that she and her 3-year-old daughter Chicago are “twins” by sharing photos of the pair on vacation in April.

Kim held up Chicago as the mother-daughter duo posed in front of clear blue water in the Instagram post.

Kim and Chicago were photographed wearing matching black swimsuits while spending quality time together.

“My twin forever!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

Many fans agreed that Chicago resembles the state of North Dakota, as…

