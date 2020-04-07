China’s Forbidden City on live broadcast amid COVID-19 pandemic

China’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, went live online Sunday after being closed for over 70 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through popular apps including People’s Daily, Douyin and Tencent News, museum staff took viewers on a tour of the ancient imperial mansions, cultural relics and the springtime flora and fauna in the compound.

The live broadcast has received more than 1.7 million views on the People’s Daily app, where a user commented, “What an eye-opener! The Palace Museum is so rich in culture and history.”

The first two legs of the trip have been aired on Sunday, and the last leg is slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, according to a statement on the website of the museum.

Through the museum’s website, the public can also have a panoramic view of spring in the compound with curation from museum staff.

The Palace Museum stopped admitting visitors from Jan. 25 to curb the spread of the virus. The reopening date has not been announced.

The year 2020 marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City. The Palace Museum was built on the base of the former imperial compound in 1925.