Chinese booth attracts 10,000 visitors at travel fair in Helsinki

The Chinese exhibition area at the MATKA Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki has attracted nearly 10,000 visitors so far, organizer of the Chinese booth has said.

With growing reputation of China’s cultural tourism resources overseas in recent years, China’s booth has received a warm response, said Xue Ling, director of the China National Tourism Office in London, adding that “our seats were already crowded with people even before the breakfast meeting on the opening day.”

“This year is the first time that we adopt a fully open booth at the MATKA fair, with an area of 60 square meters, an unprecedented scale,” said Xue.

The booth decorated with Chinese elements such as red lanterns and the Great Wall, showed unique tropical island scenery of Sanya, a coastal city in southern China’s Hainan Province.

Petri Vuori, vice president of Sales and Route Development of Finnish state-owned civil aviation company Finavia, said that they are glad to see more and more tourists between China and Finland visiting each other, and that closer cooperation between bilateral tourism destinations and airlines is expected.

MATKA Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki, northern Europe’s largest travel fair, running on Jan. 16-19, has drawn nearly 1,000 tourism product operators, destinations and companies from over 80 countries and about 67,000 visitors.