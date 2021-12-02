Chip and Joanna Gaines are releasing four new Magnolia shows.

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have left Fixer Upper behind, but they’re still as busy as they’ve ever been.

After launching their Magnolia Network via discovery(plus) this summer, the couple is gearing up to treat fans to even more titles in December 2021.

Magnolia Network included shows like the entire Fixer Upper library, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, and many more when it first launched.

The Johnnyswim Show, which follows the Johnnyswim family as they figure out how to stay working and entertained at home after their fall tour is postponed, will debut in December.

Family Dinner, hosted by renowned chef Andrew Zimmer, will air later in the month after the series premieres in early December.

Restoration Road, starring Clint Harp, and The Established Home are among the new releases.

The new titles will be accessible through Magnolia Network’s discovery(plus) service.

Discovery(plus) costs (dollar)4.99 per month with commercials and (dollar)6.99 per month without.

Discovery(plus) does, however, offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, so you can try out the streaming service before committing.

Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices are all capable of playing the platform.

Keep scrolling to see what new Magnolia Network shows are coming this month!

When: Friday, December 1st

3Synopsis: “After their fall tour is rescheduled, the Johnnyswim family must figure out how to stay busy and engaged at home.”

Fortunately, this group is naturally amusing.

And when all else fails, goofy antics win.”

“Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat,” according to the show’s synopsis.

When: December 1st, 6 p.m.

31Synopsis: “Carpenter Clint Harp takes to the road in search of incredible historical structures in need of restoration across the country, while learning about their origins and dreaming about their futures.”

When: Friday, December 1st.

31Synopsis: “Designer Jean Stoffer tackles some of her most ambitious projects to date in and around her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She discusses the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the importance of family in her life and business.”

With the goal of telling “good” stories,

