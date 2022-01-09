Chip and Joanna Gaines Discuss What They Look for in Magnolia Network Talent.

Now that Chip and Joanna Gaines are the owners of Magnolia Network, they have a lot of responsibility.

They changed people’s lives by renovating their homes on Fixer Upper, and they did so for five seasons.

Chip and Joanna can now change people’s lives as the heads of their own cable channel, showcasing their talent in their own shows.

Following the launch of their network, the couple is talking about how they find the next home superstars.

“That thread of vulnerability, I believe, is one of the things we’ve seen.”

‘I’m willing to put myself out there,’ people must say.

In an interview with Variety, Joanna explained, “I don’t even know how to be on TV.”

“We’re like, ‘Hey, it’s not like it matters.'”

We don’t care about the cameras; we just want to highlight what you’re doing in your life authentically.'”

“I think what you see with all of our talent is them putting themselves out there in a very vulnerable and beautiful way,” Joanna continued.

And I believe that when you do that and the guard is down, there is no act, no ‘Hey, this is your script.’ It is truly their life.

It’s impossible not to be moved.

You can’t help but wonder, “What am I supposed to be doing?” We’ve had so many people write us letters and connect with us on social media simply saying, “After watching the show, I’ve been really inspired to go do the thing that I’m supposed to do.”

