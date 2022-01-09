Chip Gaines explains and answers the question, “What Does the Magnolia Network Brand Mean?”

Chip Gaines is half of the Magnolia brand’s success, and his wife Joanna is the other half.

The power couple has launched the Magnolia Network, a lifestyle-oriented cable channel.

Chip and Joanna are best known for hosting Fixer Upper, where they renovated homes in and around their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Chip is deconstructing the meaning behind the brand as the two embark on the challenges of creating a brand new network.

“We want you to come spend your time with us and leave feeling refreshed, encouraged, and truly, sincerely feeling like that was time well spent,” Chip told Variety.

“I gained knowledge, I engaged in a way that inspired me, and I was encouraged.”

Those are our passions, and we want to share them with anyone who is willing to spend time with us.

We want that investment to pay off…What we do isn’t about ‘keeping up with the Joneses.’ We’re not trying to set up a situation where you can compare your life to ours.

We want to light a fire under you so you can go out and live the life you were meant to live.

And that is, without a doubt, the bottom line for us.”

