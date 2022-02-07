Chip Gaines of Magnolia Network runs his first marathon, and fans cheer him on.

Fans cheer on Magnolia Network star Chip Gaines as he runs his first marathon.

Chip Gaines is the beloved star of Fixer Upper, and he has created magic with his wife, Joanna Gaines.

The couple has grown to be so powerful and successful in business that they now own and operate their own television network, Magnolia Network.

Chip and Joanna are active members of their community, and the former recently completed a marathon, which made many people proud.

When @chipgaines met professional runner and rare cancer fighter Gabe Grunewald and decided to run his first marathon, he took on an impossible task.

Gabe’s faith in Chip, on the other hand, propelled him forward, and the courage to never give up got him to the finish line.

This serves as a reminder that we, too, can pursue the unattainable.

