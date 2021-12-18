Chipotle’s New Restaurant Format Is a Significant Diversion From Its Origins

Chipotle is shaking up its formula for some of its new restaurants in response to the ever-changing market and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To streamline the food pick-up process and reduce in-store eating, the fast-casual dining chain is focusing on digital orders and drive-thrus.

Chipotle will open its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, later this month, and this could be a game-changer for the restaurant chain.

Customers can only order through the Chipotle app or online at this Ohio location, which will not have indoor dining or in-person ordering.

A drive-thru – the “Chipotlane” – and a walk-up window for pick-up will be available at the restaurant.

While the dining room will be gone, there will be a small outdoor eating area for those who want to eat on the premises.

Chipotlanes are found in only 10% of Chipotle’s 3,000 US locations, but they have seen “approximately 15% higher sales compared to non-Chipotlanes opened during the same period.”

Chipotle has added drive-thrus to 12 of its existing locations, and sales have increased as a result.

These new-style restaurants may be more cost-effective in more expensive urban areas due to their smaller footprint and streamlined services.

Not only that, but the lack of indoor dining and face-to-face contact with customers will reduce the risk of employees contracting COVID-19.

This new development follows a recent price increase for Chipotle’s menu.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, John Hartung, confirmed in June that the menu cost increased by 3.5 percent to 4% to cover the cost of raising its workers’ wages.

According to CNBC, Hartung confirmed the price increase at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference, saying, “it feels like the right thing, at the right time, and it feels like the industry is now going to have to either do something similar or play some kind of catch-up.”

If you don’t, you’ll simply lose your staffing advantage.”

