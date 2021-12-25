Chloe Actor Responds to Fans’ Comments on Her Topless Scene in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Chloe Actor Reacts to Fans’ Comments on Her Topless Scene in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood introduced the Dexter franchise to a nearly entirely new cast of characters.

Some actors are well-known, such as Clancy Brown, who is best known for voicing Mr.

Spongebob has Krabs.

Other characters might not be as well-known.

Skyler Wright’s green-haired character Chloe, who attempts a perilous escape from Kurt Caldwell, drew fans in immediately.

Chloe, unfortunately, dies in the revival.

Wright hasn’t shied away from chastising fans for their reactions to her topless scene.

Wright is a relatively unknown actor, but fans of Dexter: New Blood will remember her terrifying escape attempt from Kurt Caldwell.

Wright made guest appearances on TV shows like Speechless and 9-1-1 before joining the revival, according to IMDb.

In the comedy film Ernesto’s Manifesto, she played the role of Jill.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 4, Chloe makes her first appearance.

Kurt gives her money for bus fare while she is traveling through Iron Lake.

Unfortunately, she refuses to accept the money and flees the city.

Kurt eventually lures her to his remote cabin, where he imprisons her.

Chloe uses every trick in the book to get the upper hand on Kurt while incarcerated.

When she realizes Kurt is watching her on camera, she removes her shirt in an attempt to entice him into her room.

She has a weapon and is ready to attack, unbeknownst to him.

Kurt unlocking the doors is also a trap, as Chloe recognizes.

Kurt has to drag her outside, and Chloe slashes his face in the process.

Kurt shoots Chloe in the eye in the end, but she is able to sabotage his ritual and detract from the pleasure of his kill.

Chloe is cleverly trying to use her sexuality to survive and get the better of Kurt in the scene in Dexter: New Blood where she takes her shirt off.

Despite this, some fans made offensive remarks about the scene’s brief nudity.

Wright responded to all of the attention on her TikTok channel with a hilarious retort.

“Getting a multi-episode storyline in one of my favorite TV shows,” Wright smiled in the video.

The TikTok then said, “Nice b00bz…”

