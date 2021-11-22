Chocolate Chip Cookies by Joanna Gaines are “melt-in-your-mouth” good.

Chocolate Chip Cookies by Joanna Gaines are “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious.

Joanna Gaines has a well-deserved reputation as a fantastic cook.

Her Magnolia Network series In the Kitchen With Joanna Gaines exemplifies this.

Gaines demonstrates her culinary skills by preparing family favorites as well as recipes passed down through the generations in her family.

Chocolate chip cookies, which Gaines describes as “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious, are one of her most popular recipes.

Gaines recalled spending time in the kitchen with her father when she was about 10 years old, making Toll House cookies, in an entry from her book Magnolia Kitchen.

This particular food memory has stayed with her throughout her adult life, and she says she is reminded of that happy moment whenever she bakes cookies.

Gaines discussed her modifications to the traditional cookie recipe in an interview with WBIR 10 News in Knoxville, TN.

“After years of experimenting with a few different classic recipes, I came up with the chocolate chip cookie recipe in the cookbook.

“I spent years trying to bake the perfect batch of chocolate chip cookies — the kind that’s beautiful and melts in your mouth,” she claimed, “but I always seemed to end up with batches that were flat and lacking in flavor.”

She made the adjustment after adding more brown sugar and less butter.

“This went against my usual philosophy that butter makes everything taste better,” Gaines concluded, “but the texture and flavor of that batch hit the jackpot.”

Joanna Gaines’ homemade cookies call for pantry staples.

Delicious cookies are at your fingertips if you use these.

This is what you’ll need to make a batch of cookies.

Brown sugar, butter that has been softened, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, salt, baking soda, and chocolate chips

Around 40 cookies are made from one batch of these delectable melt-in-your-mouth cookies.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position.

Preheat oven to 350°F and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Flour, baking soda, and salt should be whisked together in a separate bowl for just dry ingredients.

Remove from the equation.

Use a stand mixer or a handheld electric mixer for the next step.

2 to 3 minutes on medium-high, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Mix in the eggs until well combined.

Mix in the vanilla extract until everything is well combined.

After turning off the mixer, add the flour mixture to the mixing bowl.

Combine all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Then,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.