Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast with Cinnamon Cereal by Trisha Yearwood is a Sweetly Surprising Brunch Delight

Chocolate Hazelnut French Toast with Cinnamon Cereal from Trisha Yearwood is a Sweetly Surprising Brunch Delight.

Trisha Yearwood’s Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen demonstrates her firm belief that a person does not have to deny themselves good food in order to live a healthier lifestyle.

There, she demonstrates both healthy and indulgent recipes.

Brunch is one of her favorite morning activities.

Then she’ll indulge in foods she wouldn’t ordinarily indulge in during the week.

This decadent Hazelnut French Toast with Cinnamon Cereal is a favorite way to enjoy a meal.

Both Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, enjoy eating later on weekends.

They enjoy taking their time over coffee and eating foods that they might not eat on a busy weekday.

Yearwood told Salon in an interview that her brunch recipes are mostly developed with her husband.

The Food Network star revealed that the “Friends in Low Places” singer inspired some of her more decadent late-morning meals.

“I get a lot of my new recipes from my conversations with Garth.

He usually comes up with a concept and asks if I can come up with a way to make it, and I’m always up for a challenge.

“We both enjoy a late breakfast,” she said.

Anyone of any age will enjoy Yearwood’s decadent breakfast or brunch recipe.

It’s tender, eggy, and topped with a crunchy cinnamon cereal crunch exterior.

The meal’s steps are a little time-consuming, but none are overly difficult.

A loaf of uncut bread, preferably brioche-style or sturdier than regular white bread, is required.

The French toast is made by slicing this bread into slices.

For its denser exterior, challah is a good substitute.

Chocolate hazelnut spread, milk, vanilla, salt, eggs, and cinnamon-flavored cereal are also required.

Yearwood uses the same technique as a traditional French Toast recipe to make this brunch favorite.

She does, however, make small slits in the bottom of the bread slices and stuff them with hazelnut spread before dipping them in her egg mixture.

Before frying in a skillet greased with butter, the bread pieces are coated in a layer of broken-up cereal.

Yearwood slices bananas and caramelizes them in a skillet of butter to make this recipe extra special….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.