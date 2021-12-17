Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist (and his daughter!) demonstrate how to achieve the ‘ultimate’ holiday glam.

The standard holiday makeup is a red lip, gold glitter, and a smoky eye, which has been done approximately 90,000 times.

Getting glam this season, however, doesn’t have to be so… boring.

Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and his makeup artist daughter Kitty-Blu (yes, glam runs in the family) created a next-level look — exclusively for Us — that combines trendy techniques with timeless styling.

The glam was all about the eyes for Kitty, who had spent the previous few months studying under some of the industry’s best makeup artists.

“If there’s a trend that everyone is doing and it’s taking off,” the makeup artist, who is constantly sharing makeup tips on her TikTok, told Us Weekly exclusively.

As a result, she set out to create a graphic eye for the holidays, focusing on neon colors.

She started with the All Covered Face Foundation by Inglot Cosmetics.

Make sure to “pack it into the skin” with a beauty blender or brush to “push it into the pores,” according to her pro tip for achieving a flawless application.

The Makeup by Mario Contour Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick will then be used to add dimension.

(Fun fact: Mario Dedivanovic, the founder of Makeup by Mario and Kim’s makeup artist, recently gave Kitty some “one-on-one tips” and is vying for her help on set.)

Kitty prepped her lid with concealer after adding a touch of blush and highlighter to her makeup.

Now it’s time to have some fun.

“In the inner corner of my eye,” she explained, “I applied a neon green eyeshadow.”

“Then I drew a line from the outer brow to the middle of my brow with neon green eyeliner,” she says.

After applying some mascara and a neutral lip, it was time to hand the hair over to Chris, who prefers hair that is “more wearable and less avant-garde,” opting for epically shiny strands and big, bouncy waves.

He told Stylish, “I prepped the hair with Color Wow Style on Steroids to achieve instant volume.”

After that, he produced some.

