Chris Brown Brings His 5-Year-Old Daughter Royalty to the 2020 Grammys

Chris Brown has come a long way.

The Indigo artist walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys hand-in-hand with his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, his eldest child and the namesake of his 2015 album Royalty.

He kept it designer-casual in a yellow-and-pink-striped, short-sleeved Prada sweater and black trousers, while Royalty was the epitome of pint-size Grammy chic in a white ruffly blouse and matching cream-colored skirt and cozy coat, paired with black lace-up boots and white anklets—and a purse fit for a princess, naturally.

Brown is nominated for Best R&B Song for “No Guidance,” featuring Drake, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become his biggest hit in years, along with fellow songwriters Drake, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton.

Brown has called fatherhood “humbling,” telling Ryan Seacrest on his morning KIIS-FM show back in 2015, ” I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

He continued, “Being able to be a father and seeing my daughter from those gradual stages—from crawling, to walking, to saying words, to learning different things every day—is kind of teaching me patience, and it’s been great.”

Royalty is Brown’s daughter with ex Nia Guzman, and he welcomed a son, Aeko Catori Brown, in November with Ammika Harris.

“[Royalty] loves ‘Ring Around the Rosie,’ so she loves just to sing it and do the circle,” Brown also told Seacrest. “When me and my mom ‘fall down,’ she just watches us fall down. She doesn’t fall down with us.”

“That’s the best part of being a dad,” he added. “You know, doing those little things. Bedtime is crazy for me ’cause I always was like…trying to avoid bedtime when I was a kid, like, ‘No, Mom, just 15 more minutes, please!’ So I’ll keep like the kids’ channel on and turn it all the way low and turn all the lights out, and you know, I’ll lay in the bed with her and like rub her back until she actually falls asleep. But some nights, she’s not having it. Like, she just is totally energetic—’Aaaaaaah!!!'”

Looks like Royalty has permission to stay up past bedtime tonight!