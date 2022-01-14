Chris Brown’s Face Ink to Grimes’ Alien Design: See Celebrities’ Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time

When it comes to tattoos, celebrities aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zones.

Some celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens, prefer delicate symbols and barely-there designs, while others go all out.

They’ll get inked in unexpected places (Kesha has a tattoo inside her bottom lip!) or go for large, multi-part designs.

Us Weekly has been compiling a list of the most bizarre and out-of-this-world celebrity tattoos over the years, and we’re breaking down the most intricate, crazy, and sometimes perplexing designs to date.

We’ve seen a lot of mind-blowing works this year alone.

Take, for example, Machine Gun Kelly.

While the 31-year-old singer is no stranger to ink, a bloody slash down the center of his neck in April had Us scratching our heads.

He captioned his Instagram post at the time, “Bye bye neck.”

The gory ink had fans baffled, and they took to the comments section to express their confusion.

One user wrote, “Why does that look painful?”

“SOOO HARDCORE BRO!!!!!!! Lol,” one person added.

The singer of “Bloody Valentine” may have met his match in Grimes, who shares son X AE A-XII with Elon Musk.

The Canadian singer took her alien obsession to new heights by covering her entire back in “beautiful alien scars.”

Her April 2021 Instagram captioned, “Full back in white ink by @tweakt with some help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_guero.”

“I don’t have a good picture because it hurts too much and I need to sleep, and it’ll be red for a few weeks,” she says.

While there was a lot of craziness this year, celebrities have a long history of going all out with their body art.

Chris Brown proved how passionate he is about sneakers when he got a Nike Air Jordan 3 tattooed on his cheek.

Aaron Carter joined the face tattoo bandwagon in September 2019, debuting a massive Medusa design.

Mike Caussin, who got Jana Kramer’s face tattooed on his upper arm in 2019, is also worth mentioning.



