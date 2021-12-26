‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ was supposed to be directed by Chris Columbus, the director of ‘Home Alone,’ but he dropped out due to Chevy Chase.

Chris Columbus was a part of two of the most well-known Christmas films of all time.

However, one well-known actor’s experience on the set of Home Alone seemed to suit him better than his experience on the set of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, thanks to one well-known actor.

The director had a tense relationship with the star while filming National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

And it got to the point where they couldn’t make the movie if they worked on it together.

According to Insider, Columbus reflected on his time on the set of the film.

“With Chevy Chase, it was fraught with pain and tension, but I desperately needed the job,” he said.

“At the time, I was living with my wife’s parents,” Columbus revealed.

“I had to do everything in my power to persuade myself to abandon Christmas Vacation because I couldn’t make the film with Chevy Chase.”

According to Chicago Magazine, Chase treated Columbus “like dirt” during the film’s pre-production.

After Columbus left National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Jeremiah S Chechik took over as director.

However, John Hughes, the film’s screenwriter, made sure Columbus had a job in the holiday film industry.

And it was at this point that the opportunity to direct Home Alone arose.

John Hughes, a well-known screenwriter and filmmaker, recognized Chris Columbus’ talent and immediately sent him a number of scripts from which to choose.

“John was a great listener,” Columbus told Chicago Magazine.

About two weeks later, I received two scripts from my River Forest in-laws.

Home Alone was one of them, and it came with a note from John asking if I wanted to direct it.

“Wow, this guy really believes in me when no one else in Hollywood does,” I thought.

As the director of Home Alone put it, “the rest is history.”

When Chris Columbus’ film Home Alone became the highest-grossing domestic comedy of all time, he cemented his place in Hollywood.

His illustrious career began with the film, and he went on to direct the first two Harry Potter movies as well as Mrs.

The character of Mrs. Doubtfire is made up.

In addition, Columbus is set to direct Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the sequel to the classic holiday film.

Columbus has no regrets about leaving, despite the fact that National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was also a big hit and is a holiday tradition for many families.

He would have missed out on directing Home Alone if he hadn’t…

Infosurhoy has entertainment news.

