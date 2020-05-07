Chris Cuomo pounds Trump for contradicting the nurse over PSA deficiency: “How dare he?” [Video]

On Wednesday night, Chris Cuomo shot back at President Trump for apparently firing a nurse who shared his experience of handling the lack of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Sophia Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, told Trump at a White House event earlier in the day that the availability of PSA was sporadic for her and colleagues across the country.She used the same N-95 mask for weeks.

Trump crossed his arms and replied, “Sporadically for you, but not sporadically for many other people because I heard the opposite. I heard that they are now loaded with clothes.”

“He better crosses his arms in a defensive position,” said Cuomo after playing a clip. “First of all, how dare he do this to this nurse and get her in place? What should she say Disagree with him? She is using her N-95 mask again. “

The PSA crisis continues as unusable masks and robes have recently been delivered to hospitals. And Cuomo pointed out what healthcare workers said during the pandemic, as Trump has repeatedly said. At the same time, Cuomo asked why Trump refused to accept the reality of the situation.

“They don’t have what they need in their pockets across the country,” said Cuomo. “And for a man who believes his fate is linked to the end of this pandemic, I would like to ask you why he keeps denying what it takes to keep from disappearing? Why is he hiding from the needs instead of taking care of them? Why doesn’t he unite this country behind this despair of facts, instead of dividing? We need reality. “

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Cuomo Prime Time is broadcast on weekdays at 9 p.m. on CNN.“data-reactid =” 39 “>Cuomo Prime Time is broadcast on weekdays at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Promotions

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Watch Sean Hannity tear up Michigan armed protesters for trying to intimidate officials:“data-reactid =” 40 “>Watch Sean Hannity tear up Michigan armed protesters for trying to intimidate officials:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDCAnd WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 45 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDCAnd WHO Resource manuals.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 60 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Tell us what you think! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.“data-reactid =” 65 “>Tell us what you think! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.