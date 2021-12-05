Chris Cuomo Reacts to CNN’s Fire

After CNN’s firing, Chris Cuomo responds.

Chris Cuomo released a statement on Saturday night, just hours after CNN fired him for assisting his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo attempted to cover up sexual misconduct allegations against himself, despite reports that similar allegations were being made against Chris.

On his Twitter account, he made a public statement.

“This is not how I wanted my time at CNN to end,” the journalist wrote, “but I have already told you why and how I assisted my brother.”

“So, as disappointing as this is, I am incredibly proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we did as CNN’s (hashtag)1 show in the most competitive time slot.

I owe them all and will miss that special group of people who did critical work.”

On Tuesday, November 2, CNN suspended Chris Cuomo.

According to The New York Times, Cuomo had a bigger role in the governor’s defense than the network previously thought after new evidence was released in the case against his brother.

According to sworn testimony, Chris was a member of a “close-knit group of advisers” to Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, who “discussed a series of increasingly drastic steps to manipulate the press, discredit his accusers, and maintain a grip on power that became less and less tenable,” according to the New York Times.

Chris is said to have aided the governor’s office by providing access to his contacts in the news media industry and then using those connections to find out which reporters were working on stories that could harm his brother’s career.

According to his testimony, he personally investigated a secondhand tip that one of his brother’s accusers was lying, which turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, the day after Chris’ suspension, attorney Debra S Katz revealed that she was representing a client who had accused Chris of sexual misconduct.

She claimed that this had nothing to do with the governor.

According to the New York Times, it’s still unclear whether the Andrew Cuomo case had any bearing on CNN’s decision to fire Chris.

“We had cause to terminate Chris’s employment based on the report we received about his conduct with his brother’s defense.”

“When new allegations were brought to our attention this week, we took them seriously and saw no reason to wait to act,” a CNN spokesperson said.

