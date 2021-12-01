Chris Cuomo Responds to CNN’s Suspension, Calling It “Embarrassing,” But Recognizing It

Chris Cuomo Reacts to CNN’s Suspension, Calling It “Embarrassing” But Recognizing It

Chris Cuomo has spoken out about CNN’s decision to suspend him indefinitely.

When Chris Cuomo opened his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo, on Wednesday, he didn’t shy away from the topic, saying he’s embarrassed by the situation but understands why CNN brass made the decision.

In his opening remarks, Cuomo said, “A quick note about the obvious.”

“You already know that I’ve been suspended from CNN.”

Even saying it hurts.

It’s humiliating, but I get it.”

The 51-year-old journalist also addressed allegations that he was more involved in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, build a legal defense against multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

“I understand why some people are upset about what I did,” Cuomo added.

“I’ve apologized before.

I’m serious.

It was the absolute last thing on my mind to jeopardize any of my colleagues.

And make every effort to avoid assisting.

I’m aware that they have a procedure that they believe is critical.

That is a procedure I admire.

So that’s all I’m going to say.

So, for the time being, let’s just get started; there’s plenty to do on that front.”

The suspension came after newly released documents showed text messages between the TV journalist and his brother’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, earlier this week.

According to CBS News, the documents suggested Cuomo may have used his sources as a journalist and media personality to aid in his brother’s defense and public statements.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement to ET on Tuesday.

The documents, which we did not have access to before they were made public, raise serious concerns.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had given advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules, and we publicly acknowledged that,” the spokesperson continued.

However, these documents show a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew, indicating that he was in a unique position and that he needed to prioritize his family over his job.

As a result, we’ve placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.”

