Chris Cuomo Says He’s Heartbroken to Announce His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo announced his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking with his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist revealed that his wife has also contracted coronavirus. “Families all across the state and the country are experiencing… its very fair for a family to be one and done,” Chris shared with his brother on the show. “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

He continued, “Obviously I’ve been a little bit of a mess about it today so I’ve been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who’s not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we’re hoping, and a lot of this anecdotal because we don’t know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the case that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn’t have that.”

The CNN anchor revealed he had coronavirus back in March and has since updated the public on his symptoms and his road to recovery.

On Twitter, he also wrote: “Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has covid now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks.”

The CNN anchor told his brother Andrew that his children have also “stepped up” to help around the house as his wife deals coronavirus.

“Mom is the core. When mom goes down, you feel it. They have stepped up. They’re helping each other. They’re more quiet. They’re focused on her and hopefully it makes the family stronger,” he told his brother Andrew. “But I gotta tell you, it’s tough. It really makes me understand how people are dealing with so much and so much more than we are all over the place for a long time.”

Andrew joked with his brother, “The good news… Cristina is going to blame you for this, there’s a lot of other things as you know that she can blame you for, so this is going to be number 17 on the list. I wouldn’t worry about that.”

“You’re going to be getting better soon, because you have to be getting to the tail end of this thing. So you’ll be up and you’ll be strong. When all is said and done, I don’t think this is a bad experience for [your kids] to go through,” Andrew added. “You want to talk about growing up a little bit and seeing reality a little bit? Bella will step up so it’s all going to be fine. I know it makes a bad situation worse, but it’s all going to be fine.”

The CNN anchor and his wife Cristina both share Bella Cuomo, Mario Cuomo and Carolina Regina Cuomo.