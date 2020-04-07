Chris Cuomo Shares His Chest X-Ray and Gives Health Update Amid Coronavirus Battle

Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health, one week after sharing that he’s tested positive for Coronavirus.

The CNN anchor took to social media on March 31 to tell his followers about his health news. “Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Chris wrote. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [my wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Chris’ brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, also shared a heartfelt message about his brother’s diagnosis last week.

“In his job, he’s combative, and he is argumentative, and he is pushing people,” he said. “But that’s his job. That’s not really who he is. He is really a sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend.”

On Monday night, Chris appeared on CNN from his home to share that he feels “better than I deserve.”

“I now know that I can’t just take it from this thing,” Chris said. “That when the fever spikes, you just wanna curl up in a ball and stay there for the next six, seven hours, and you can’t. You gotta bundle up your clothes, you gotta start drowning yourself in fluids, you gotta take your Tylenol and you gotta get after it.”

“If you don’t want it to get into your lungs, you gotta force yourself to breathe, you gotta get up off your ass, you gotta walk around,” Chris advises. “It hurts, you don’t wanna do it, everything in your body is telling you not to do it, and it’s lying to you. And I know that now, and the more I do, the more I push myself to do, the better I’m getting. So I’m gonna take faith in that for now.”

“I know I’m not through it, but that’s good,” Chris added.

He later that over the weekend, his fever started to go down “a little bit” and he “started to feel it come into my chest.” Chris then went to get a chest X-ray and shared it with viewers.

Watch the video above to see Chris’ X-ray and hear Dr. Sanjay Gupta explain what doctors are looking for.