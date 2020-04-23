Chris Cuomo Shares Update on 14-Year-Old Son’s Recovery From Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is speaking out about his son’s battle with Coronavirus.

It’s been one month since the CNN anchor shared that he had tested positive for the virus, and now Chris is giving an update on his family’s health. Earlier this month, Chris announced that his wife, Cristina Cuomo, had tested positive for Coronavirus. Then on Wednesday, while sharing an update on her health, Cristina revealed that the couple’s 14-year-old son Mario is also battling the virus.

“After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all.”

On Wednesday night, Chris appeared on Cuomo Prime Time along with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. During their time on air, Chris addressed his family’s health and their battle with Coronavirus.

“The virus worked through the family,” Chris shared. “It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the Coronavirus.”

The journalist added, “It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine.”

“Thank you for your concern, Andrew,” Chris said to his brother. “Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state.”

In response, the governor assured his younger brother, “He’s going to be OK.”