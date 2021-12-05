Chris Cuomo Speaks Out Following CNN’s Firing

After being suspended by CNN, Chris Cuomo was fired.

The cable news anchor’s fall from grace came after it was revealed that he assisted his brother Andrew Cuomo in the sexual harassment allegations against him.

CNN confirmed in a statement that Chris had been fired due to “new information.”

An independent firm was hired by the cable news network earlier this week to conduct an investigation into Chris’s role in assisting his brother Andrew.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” the statement said.

“We hired a well-known law firm to conduct the investigation, and we’ve fired him immediately.”

Additional information has come to light during the course of that review.

Regardless of the termination, we will conduct an investigation.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker also sent a memo to CNN employees informing them of the decision to fire Chris.

“As you are all aware, we suspended Chris Cuomo earlier this week while we evaluated some new information that came to light regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense,” Zucker wrote in the memo (via Deadline).

“Today, I informed Chris that we will be terminating his employment at CNN. It goes without saying that these decisions are difficult to make, and there are numerous complex factors at play.”

But, as always, I felt it was critical that I be completely honest with each of you.”

Chris released his own statement on Twitter after the news of his firing from CNN became public.

“This is not how I wanted my time at CNN to end,” Cuomo Prime Time host Andrew Cuomo said. “But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother.”

“So, as disappointing as this is, I am incredibly proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we did as CNN’s (hashtag)1 show in the most competitive time slot.”

I owe them all and will miss that special group of people who did vital work.”

