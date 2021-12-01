Chris Cuomo Speaks Out on CNN’s “Embarrassing” Suspension

Chris Cuomo, the prime time anchor, is speaking out just one day after CNN announced that he would be suspended indefinitely from the network.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he understands why he is no longer in his usual seat, despite calling his recent suspension “embarrassing.”

Chris addressed the matter on Wednesday, Dec. 1, just one day after the network announced that the 51-year-old journalist would be suspended indefinitely pending further evaluation.

On his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo, Chris said, “Quick note about the obvious.”

“You already know that I’ve been suspended from CNN.”

It’s painful to even say it.”

“It’s humiliating, but I understand,” he added.

“I understand why some people are upset about what I did.”

I’ve apologized before, and I truly mean it.

The last thing I wanted to do was jeopardize any of my colleagues by refusing to assist.”

In a statement to E! News on October 30, a CNN spokesperson confirmed the suspension.

He made the decision after allegedly advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the politician.

“Transcripts and exhibits released Monday by the New York Attorney General’s office shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said of the anchor.

“The documents raise serious questions, which we were not aware of prior to their public release.”

Although Chris previously “admitted” to CNN that he had “advice” to his brother’s staff, the newly released documents have prompted CNN to take further action, according to a CNN spokesperson.

The CNN spokesperson stated, “These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

“As a result, we have placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.”

Andrew resigned as governor in August as a result of the allegations.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” the politician said during a press conference earlier this year, denying the allegations.

Chris also stated on his radio show that, despite his most recent comments on the subject, he will not comment further on the matter due to CNN’s “process.”

