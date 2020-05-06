Chris Cuomo Trolls Brother Andrew Cuomo Over His “Single and Ready to Mingle” Status

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Just when you’re called one of the “most desirable” men in New York, leave it to your little brother to bring you back down to Earth.

Yes, we’re talking about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his famous younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo. While the state has been hit hard in the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew and Chris’ continuous on-air sibling comedy act, packed with ribbing and faux rivalry, has given citizens some welcomed entertainment in these challenging times.

That was once again the case Tuesday night on Chris’ Cuomo Prime Time, when he took his brother to task over his celebrity status.

“You seem to have changed through this process. You sound, you know, different. You’re taking on what’s happening in the federal government—some say that it is evidence of a shift in ambition. Some say that going on shows like Ellen, where she’s pumping your head up with helium about how great you are and cover of Rolling Stone—that you now, as we used to say in the neighborhood, think who you are. Do you believe that there has been a shift in your ambitions and in your sense of yourself because of all these new friends you seem to have?” Chris asked.

“Some say I shouldn’t come on this show because you harass me and provoke me,” Andrew retorted.

“Too much fierce accountability? Can’t take it?” Chris quipped back. “Want a pat on the back, Love Gov?”

As the segment continued, Andrew calmly assured that he is still the same man while taking jabs at Chris. “Nothing about me has changed. I haven’t been in the basement. I haven’t had my wife shear my hair out of resentment. None of that has happened to me–I’m just doing my job, which is what I’ve always done.”

After questioning him about made-up behavior, Chris brought up Andrew’s “most desirable” status.

“Do you think that you are an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle?” Chris quipped. Earlier this month, Andrew confirmed he is indeed currently “eligible.” “Do you really think you are some desirable single person and that this is not just people’s pain coming out of them?” Chris further teased.

Andrew’s diplomatic response? “I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”