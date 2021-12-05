Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN after his brother Andrew Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct.

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN for his role in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct investigation.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Chris Cuomo said in a statement to E! News following his termination from CNN.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been fired as the network’s anchor.

On Saturday, December 1, the network made the announcement.

The longtime news anchor had been suspended earlier this week, according to the report.

They decided to part ways with him after “additional information” was revealed during an internal investigation into how he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomodeal, with sexual misconduct allegations.

CNN said in a statement to E! News that “new information about Chris Cuomo’s involvement with his brother’s defense led to his suspension earlier this week.”

“We hired a reputable law firm to conduct the investigation, and we immediately fired him.”

“Also, while that review is underway, additional information has come to light,” the statement continued.

We will conduct a thorough investigation regardless of the termination.”

“This is not how I wanted my time at CNN to end,” Chris said in an E! News statement on Saturday afternoon, “but I have already told you why and how I assisted my brother.”

“As disappointing as this is, I am incredibly proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we did as CNN’s (hashtag)1 show in the most competitive time slot,” he continued.

I owe them all and will miss working with that special group of people.”

Andrew resigned as governor of New York, prompting reports of Andrew’s dismissal.

“I want you to know straight from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said earlier this year during a press conference, denying the allegations leveled against him earlier this year.

CNN suspended Chris for an indefinite period earlier this week, just days after the New York attorney general released text messages and testimony that, according to CNN, “shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense.”

According to a CNN spokesperson, “On Monday, the New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s role in his brother’s defense.”

“We had no access to the documents prior to their…

