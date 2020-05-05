Chris Cuomo’s 14-Year-Old Son Mario Has “Healed” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

There’s more good news in the Cuomo family.

13 days after revealing her 14-year-old son’s coronavirus diagnosis, Cristina Cuomo confirmed Mario Cuomo has healed.

“Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate,” Chris Cuomo‘s wife of nearly two decades confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday.

After the CNN anchor and his wife both tested positive for the virus, Cristina shared on April 22 that their son had also contracted it. “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

A day later, Chris addressed his family’s fight with the virus on his show while joined on air by his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“The virus worked through the family,” Chris said. “It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus.”

He added, “It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine.”

The journalist and father of three, who announced his own diagnosis with the virus at the end of March, initially expressed hope that he had not spread it to his wife and children. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. Just over two weeks later while announcing Cristina’s diagnosis, Chris said, “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Fortunately, less than a week ago, Cristina said she is “so grateful to be feeling well again.” As for her husband, he tested negative for coronavirus in late April, nearly a month after his positive diagnosis made headlines. And, on Monday, Chris was back in the CNN studio after weeks of hosting his show from his home basement.