Chris Cuomo’s Wife Cristina Speaks Out After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cristina Cuomois prepared to face her fight versus COVID-19.

In her initial public statement considering that husband Chris Cuomoexposed that she as well evaluated favorable for coronavirus, Cristina stated she is most worried regarding the wellness of the couple’s 3 children, Bella, Mario as well as Carolina.

“You never know exactly how solid you are, till being strong is your only selection. Covid-19 got me,” she wrote on Instagram, discussing that her “very first symptom” was a sinus-related infection.

“The only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids today in the method they need me as Chris remains in seclusion also still, no fever as well as feeling much better,” she shared. “Bella, Mario as well as Carolina have actually expanded up overnight– Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, food preparation for her brother or sisters and obtaining them located with google classroom, and also caregiving her mother as well as dad. Mario, her aide.”

Cristina, 50, said she’s feeling “a lot gratefulness” for her family and also “can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.”

And also as the discovered of health as well as wellness website The Purist, Cristina claimed she’s “committed to this naturopathic path especially.”

Cuomo requested her followers send out “anecdotal evidence” regarding their very own recuperations from COVID-19 due to the fact that as she explained, “Communication is all we’ve got right now. Please maintain sharing your tales. It’s the only method we accomplish freedom from anxiety. Staying solid is the fight.”

On last night’s Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist shared his sadness for probably spreading the infection to his wife.

“… it just damages my heart. It is the one point I was hoping wouldn’t happen as well as now it has,” Cuomo shared, adding, “Mom is the core. You feel it when mama goes down. [The kids] have stepped up. They’re helping each various other. They’re a lot more peaceful. They’re concentrated on her as well as hopefully it makes the family stronger.”