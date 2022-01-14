Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Other Actors Who Have Played Superheroes

Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Others Have Played Superheroes

To the rescue! Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have donned tights and capes to save the day on the big screen as beloved superheroes.

Chris Evans debuted as Captain America in 2011 and fought for justice in a number of Marvel films until Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

After the final Avengers film, the Massachusetts native announced that he would hang up his cape, but he will always be grateful to the series for allowing him to inspire young people all over the world.

“I grew up watching Star Wars and had a few favorite characters.

We are now living in a very different era.

Celebrity was far away when I was a kid, and actors could only be reached through their work.

In a candid interview with Variety in June 2020, he told fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd, “Now you have this other channel where you can offer more of who you are, which is a tricky tightrope to walk, but it is nice to be able to share a little bit extra.”

“Especially playing a character I admire and trying to find a connection between your work and the impact you want to have on children.”

When a child looks up to you, it’s such a wonderful feeling.”

“What a strange thing, very undeserving in a way, you know? You’re just an actor,” the Knives Out star continued.

But it’s nice to know that the interaction can be more than [that]… I think the role itself brings a lot of that to the table… It’s fun to interact with kids, especially when they leave with a feeling that the character has already implanted in their minds.”

Other celebrities, such as Hugh Jackman, have had more time to reflect on their roles as someone’s superhero.

The Australian actor broke a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero when he played Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men.

He admitted two decades later that he never expected the franchise to be as successful as it was.

“I had two or three industry friends say to me, ‘Hey dude, before this movie comes out,’

