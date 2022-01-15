Chris Evert, a tennis legend, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Chris Evert, the greatest tennis player of all time, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In an emotional piece published on ESPN’s website on Friday, the 67-year-old broadcaster made the revelation.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner reveals in the piece that she was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer last month after undergoing a preventative hysterectomy.

Evert began chemo treatment this week.

Evert considers herself “extremely fortunate” that the cancer was discovered early, and doctors expect the chemo treatment to be successful.

“I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate that they caught it early, and I am hopeful that my chemo plan will yield positive results.”

Chris McKendry, for her friendship and for co-writing this deeply personal story with me, is greatly appreciated.

And thank you to everyone for being understanding of my need to concentrate on my health and treatment plan.

During ESPN’s coverage of the Australian Open, you’ll see me appear from time to time from my home.”

Chris McKendry, a tennis broadcaster, revealed the text she received from Evert on December in the ESPN story.

7 of which she couldn’t believe.

“I can’t talk right now,” the text message continued, “but the pathology report came back today and revealed I have a malignant tumor in my fallopian tube; going in for more surgery next week then chemo… f— me…”

This isn’t the first time Evert has had an ovarian cancer scare.

Jeanne, her younger sister and a former professional tennis player who turned pro at the age of 15, died in February 2020 after a near three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Evert was once the No. 1 player in the world.

In 1995, he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame as the world’s number one tennis player.

After joining ESPN as an analyst in 2011, she’s become a regular on the network’s tennis coverage.

