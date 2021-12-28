Chris Harris, the host of Top Gear, is who he says he is. Is he married?

With Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris stars in Top Gear.

But what did Chris do before he joined Top Gear, and is he really a racing driver?

On January 27, 1975, Chris was born.

He’s a journalist who’s worked as a writer, presenter, and driver in the automotive industry.

His writing career began at Autocar magazine, where he rose through the ranks to become the ‘road-test editor,’ contributing opinion pieces and car reviews.

He has also starred in a number of YouTube videos and hosted his own show, Chris Harris on Cars, which was later purchased and moved to the BBC’s website.

Chris and Rory Reid hosted Extra Gear, a spin-off of the main series, before moving on to the main show.

He also races, having competed in the Nurburgring 24-hour endurance test three times in 2010, 2015, and 2016.

His team, however, was forced to withdraw from the 2016 race after their car was wrecked during a practice round.

Harris officially joined the cast of Top Gear in February 2016.

Before being promoted to a main presenter, he worked as an occasional presenter for Top Gear.

Chris co-hosted the show with Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid.

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness now co-host the show with him.

Chris is said to be married with three children, but he prefers to keep his private life private.

His marriage and family life have remained a mystery.