Chris Harrison Is a Hosting Machine, Joins Nik Wallenda’s Volcano Live! Alongside Sage Steele

Chris Harrison is adding another gig to his ever-growing hosting resume. The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise host will oversee ABC’s Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN’s Sage Steele will co-host the special airing Wednesday, March 4.

Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda attempts his latest stunt to become the first person to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famous volcano.

“Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I’m extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano,” Harrison said in a statement to E! News. “I’m proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele.”

“I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat,” Steele said in a statement. “I am counting down the days to Volcano Live! and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!”

This will be Wallenda’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted. The volcano is part of the infamous Pacific Ring of Fire and has multiple craters. It’s one of very few volcanoes to have a lava lake. The two-hour special will have interviews with Wallenda and his family about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and other professionals will be on-site to lend expertise.

“After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating,” Wallenda said in a statement. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary.”

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda airs Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.