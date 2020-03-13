Chris Harrison Officially Shuts Down Those Peter Weber and Bachelor Producer Romance Rumors

Chris Harrison is setting the record straight on those romance rumors about Peter Weber and Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca.

The host of the ABC franchise cleared the air on Wednesday’s episode of Lights Out With David Spade.

“Yeah, we can categorically say that’s a big no,” Chris said when asked about the speculation.

Earlier this season, a theory spread that Peter had found love with Julie. Fans dug up photos of the duo on social media, and there were reports that the two had spent New Year’s Eve together and visited a winery at one point.

However, Chris said there’s “nothing there” and that Julie was at the finale “working” and “trying to deal with [Peter’s mom] Barb.”

Speaking of Barb, the proud parent made headlines after she had a tense exchange with contestant Madison Prewett during After the Final Rose. For those who missed it, here’s what happened: Madison left the show during the finale. Peter then proposed to fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. However, the two broke up after Peter admitted he couldn’t give her his whole heart. Hannah Ann then confronted Peter on After the Final Rose, claiming he had “downplayed” his feelings for Madison and totally “blindsided” her.

“If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she said.

Madison also appeared on After the Final Rose, and Peter declared his love for her. However, it looked like Barb wasn’t happy about the reunion. Not only did Barb accuse Madison of making her and her family wait three hours to see her during the finale, but she also claimed Madison said she didn’t love Peter and wouldn’t accept a proposal. In the end, she said her son would just have to “fail to succeed.”

Madison insisted she has “love and respect” for Peter and his family and said she’d “never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

“Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about it,” she later added.

Chris admitted he was shocked by Barb’s exchange with Madison. While he said he knew Barb “wasn’t in a great mood” when he saw her, he said he “didn’t know what she was mad at and…didn’t think that was what was going to happen.”

“I didn’t think she was just going to roll right over Peter like that,” he said. “Even when we tried to fix that—I thought, OK, we’re going to come back from this and she’s going to say, ‘You know what? At the end of the day, it’s my boy’—it just never got there.”

Even though Peter’s season is over, the rumors keep on spreading. For instance, fans were curious why contestant Kelley Flanagan was spotted at the finale and why Barb commented on a photo of her there.

“The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent, Stylish Girl in the World!!!” Peter’s mom wrote on Instagram. “You were and will always be my Fav rav.”

She also wrote, “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day.”

However, Chris said Kelley was a “red herring [and]little Easter egg we threw out there for Bachelor Nation.”

Even when a fan asked Kelley on Instagram why she was there, the attorney replied, “Lol I wish I knew.”

She also told E! News she’s “not dating Peter.”

