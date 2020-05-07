Chris Harrison Reveals the Bachelor Nation Contestants He’s Wanted to “Scream” At

Chris Harrison isn’t holding back.

During his virtual visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the Bachelor franchise host reminisced about his 18-year stint on the hit ABC series, host Kelly Clarkson was curious to hear if he’s had the urge to “scream” at any Bachelor Nation contestants in the past.

“Gosh, I don’t know if there’s anyone on the show that I haven’t wanted to do that,” he joked. “I mean, even this last season with Peter [Weber], I wanted to just grab him by the shirt collar and be like, ‘Come on, man. Pull it together.’ Because he was a mess coming down the stretch.”

The fan-favorite pilot wasn’t the only Bachelor that made Harrison’s list. He continued, “Colton [Underwood], obviously, jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside. So, yeah, and even Hannah [Brown] and I had our moments. So, I think probably with every Bachelor and Bachelorette, there is that moment where they want to scream at me—and sometimes they do—and then I want to yell at them.”

After serving The Voice coach a little Bachelor tea, Harrison assured Clarkson that it all comes from a place of love.

“That’s part of, honestly, I do get involved in these people’s lives and I do care about them and I think when you do love people—it’s not that you abuse them, that’s not love but I think you do have those heated moments where you’re really telling your truth.”

As he reflected on being on the show for nearly 20 years, Harrison shared that he and his Bachelor colleagues use his 18-year-old son Joshua as a point of reference for their time on the show.

“My son was 6-weeks-old when I got the job and so when he shows up on set—now he’s 6’2″ and a big college kid and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my Gosh, that’s how long we’ve been doing this show? It’s horrifying.'”

After agreeing with Clarkson’s hilarious reference that the show is going to college, he weighed in on whether or not his 18 years have made him an expert at love.

“I feel like, you know, I’m not a doctor, but I definitely should have some sort of honorary degree in psychology of dealing with relationships because I have truly seen it all,” he said, adding, “I’ve been through it myself and seen it on T.V.”

