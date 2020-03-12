Chris Harrison: The “Animosity” Was Built Up Between Madison and Peter’s Family

Chris Harrison thought Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss were all set once that ring box came out during The Bachelor finale shoot in Australia. He was wrong.

“People have to understand, when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would’ve been half of tonight,” Harrison told Good Morning America after the live finale event for season 24 aired on ABC. “In that moment, I really think he was all in, but he just couldn’t get Madison out of his head.”

So, Harrison made the trip and convinced Madison Prewett to give it the old college try with Pilot Pete once again.

“When I heard that she was just as much in love with him as he was with her, I thought let’s try this,” Harrison said.

Once reunited, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Peter and Madison. Nope, Barbra Weber was there to make her feelings known. After explaining her behavior in part one of the finale, Barb addressed her son and Madison’s current situation.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. So, we’ve been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes,” she said.

“I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough,” Peter told her.

Will it? Will Barb ever embrace Madison? She certainly didn’t as the finale wrapped up, much to the dismay of Harrison.

“I tried to fix it. I was trying to, like, extend an olive branch and I was hopefully trying to leave on a good note and just couldn’t get there. There was animosity built up,” Harrison said.

You’ve got a few weeks break before Bachelor Nation picks back up with The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on April 13 and The Bachelorette on May 18, all on ABC.