Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Had a Major Toilet Paper Accident

Chris Hemsworth has found himself in the middle of a toilet paper pickle.

During Wednesday’s at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Thor star admitted that he and his wife Elsa Pataky didn’t need to panic buy toilet paper because of a hilarious accident.

“My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “So, unintentionally, we’re stocked. We can bootleg this stuff if need be, but we have 15 boxes of toilet paper there.”

Still on the topic of his family, the dad of three opened up about homeschooling his little ones during the pandemic, noting that his teaching skills are not up to par.

“I’m trying. I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of, you know, four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that,” he explained. “And, you know, everything’s changed since I was in school. You know, I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, so on, it’s not quite as straightforward now.”

“There’s all these new little tricks and so on, which I don’t understand,” Chris continued. “So, good luck me teaching my kids. I’m just relaxing the idea that they’re going come out of this quarantine IQ a little under par. A little behind…”

As for how he’s coping with being cooped up with his youngins, the Extraction star said that his newfound love for lawn mowing has been a welcomed distraction. “I actually really like mowing the lawn,” he shared. “I got this, kind of, ride-on mower a few months back and there’s something quite therapeutic about it. And it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids 24/7, you know? Or teach kids.”

He added, “It’s usually around school time that the lawns need to be mowed conveniently. ‘Honey, that lawn’s growing. It’s a jungle out there. I gotta get to it, sorry.'”

If Chris’ kids are in need of entertainment, the Avengers: Endgame star has plenty of props from the Marvel films that they can play with. While catching up with Jimmy, he held up Thor’s hammer from the first Thor movie and revealed that he held on to his superhero character’s Stormbreaker axe-hammer from Thor: Ragnorak.

Creating a full circle moment, Jimmy quipped, “You know what would be fun? If you stand that thing up and put some of your many rolls of toilet paper on it. You can use that as a pretty nifty toilet paper holder.” As for the Stormbreaker, the late night host joked that Chris could use to cut the rolls in half if the toilet paper situation gets tight.